iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

iBio Price Performance

IBIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 830,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,926. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBIO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iBio in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded iBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

