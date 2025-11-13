Insider Selling: CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells 210 Shares of Stock

CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director R Judd Jessup sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total transaction of $16,016.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 122,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,168.67. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Judd Jessup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, R Judd Jessup sold 7,076 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $544,427.44.

CorVel Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CRVL traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,183. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.98. CorVel Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $239.64 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorVel in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

