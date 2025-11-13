SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, Zacks reports. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 33.37%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,381. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.93. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 693.0%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.93%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

