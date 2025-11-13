Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Afya had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Afya updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Afya Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AFYA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 94,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.57. Afya has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23.

Get Afya alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Afya to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Afya by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 85.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 50.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Afya by 167.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Afya during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.