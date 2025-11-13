AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $578.00 and last traded at $584.86. Approximately 4,421,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,154,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $594.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Phillip Securities raised shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

Get AppLovin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $610.59 and its 200-day moving average is $458.23.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total transaction of $86,498,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 181,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,682,473.21. This trade represents a 52.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,138 shares of company stock worth $275,386,598. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 15.7% during the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.