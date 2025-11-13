YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2851 per share on Thursday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a 34.5% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4%

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. 17,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,613. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01.

About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

