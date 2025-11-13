Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) CFO Sells $2,225,580.00 in Stock

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 148,372 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,225,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 347,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,030. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Russell Douglas Lawlar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 18,535 shares of Hecla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $278,395.70.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,694,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,958,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67. Hecla Mining Company has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%.Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 67.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,349,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452,401 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $41,360,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,052,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928,130 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $18,410,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7,588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,189,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,987 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HL shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

