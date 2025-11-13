BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the bank on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is a 6.3% increase from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BBVA Banco Frances has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years. BBVA Banco Frances has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BBVA Banco Frances to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

BBVA Banco Frances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBAR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,942. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.19. BBVA Banco Frances has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Frances ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.65%.The company had revenue of $524.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter worth about $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 241,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 92,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About BBVA Banco Frances

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.