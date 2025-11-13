Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells 72,446 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 72,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $1,261,284.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 380,242 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,013.22. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 121,459 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $2,127,961.68.

On Thursday, October 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 96,987 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,822,385.73.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 96,918 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,763,907.60.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 57,167 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,193,075.29.

On Monday, September 8th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 136,738 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $2,855,089.44.

RSI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. 825,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $277.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.83%.Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,617.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,133,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,660 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth $29,005,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,372,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 1,191,546 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,222,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 555,552 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

