Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $226.17 and last traded at $226.6580. Approximately 23,181,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 15,494,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Oracle Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.83 and a 200-day moving average of $232.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

