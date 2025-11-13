Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells $1,751,904.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $1,751,904.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,776.48. This represents a 42.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LITE stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $273.89.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lumentum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

