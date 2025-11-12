Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.31 and last traded at C$15.25, with a volume of 260964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$906.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Slate Grocery REIT had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of C$74.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slate Grocery REIT will post 1.8853755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.77%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust focused on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in the United States of America with an emphasis on grocery-anchored retail properties. The company’s properties include Bloomingdale Plaza, Errol Plaza, Meres Town Center, Oak Hill Village, Salerno Village Square, and many more.

