SSE (LON:SSE) Trading Up 10.8% – What’s Next?

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,307 and last traded at GBX 2,187.37. 1,336,877,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,817% from the average session volume of 19,326,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,974.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,230 price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,425 price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,338.75.

Get SSE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SSE

SSE Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,784.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,788.19.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 36.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SSE had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities analysts forecast that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.