Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Up 7.4% – What’s Next?

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.72 and last traded at $78.72. 352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLDPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Up 7.4%

The company has a current ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 15.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.72 by ($0.66). Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 73.90%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

