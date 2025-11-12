Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 83235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Magna Terra Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magna Terra Minerals currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of C$14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

