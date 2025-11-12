Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 67,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 33,124 shares.The stock last traded at $22.8399 and had previously closed at $22.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MONDY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MONDY
Mondi Plc Uns Stock Performance
Mondi Plc Uns Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a yield of 501.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd.
Mondi Plc Uns Company Profile
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
