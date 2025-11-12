iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.58 and last traded at $51.5760, with a volume of 432553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWC. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5,813.7% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 4,121,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,002 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,752,000 after purchasing an additional 328,742 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,663,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 569,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,662,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.