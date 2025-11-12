Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Spirax Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,439 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 16,676 shares.The stock last traded at $46.24 and had previously closed at $46.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXSY shares. Cfra Research raised Spirax Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Spirax Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

