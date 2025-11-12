Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $92.4330, with a volume of 417439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

