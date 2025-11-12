Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36), Zacks reports. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 1,645.01%.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 29,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

