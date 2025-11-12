SSE (LON:SSE) Trading Up 15.1% – Should You Buy?

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,287 and last traded at GBX 2,272. 279,776,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,827% from the average session volume of 14,521,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,974.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 price target on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,230 price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,338.75.

SSE Stock Up 10.8%

The firm has a market cap of £24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,784.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,788.19.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 36.10 EPS for the quarter. SSE had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSE Company Profile

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

