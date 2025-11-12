Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.63, but opened at $67.2480. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $67.3840, with a volume of 37 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERFSF. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eurofins Scient
Eurofins Scient Trading Down 4.6%
About Eurofins Scient
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eurofins Scient
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- CleanSpark Secures $1.15B, Stock Drops—Here’s Why It’s an Opportunity
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Bulls Should Want a Bigger Drop in Palantir Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.