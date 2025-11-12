Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.63, but opened at $67.2480. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $67.3840, with a volume of 37 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERFSF. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

