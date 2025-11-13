Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.1667.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHVS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pharvaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PHVS

Pharvaris Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of -2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pharvaris by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pharvaris by 9.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 17.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.