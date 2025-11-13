Critical Analysis: Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) & AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU)

AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU – Get Free Report) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AIFU and Radian Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIFU N/A N/A N/A Radian Group 45.62% 13.25% 6.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIFU and Radian Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIFU 0 1 0 0 2.00 Radian Group 1 3 1 1 2.33

Volatility & Risk

Radian Group has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Radian Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Radian Group is more favorable than AIFU.

AIFU has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radian Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of AIFU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Radian Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of AIFU shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Radian Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIFU and Radian Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIFU $1.21 billion 0.01 $62.33 million $14.60 0.27 Radian Group $1.29 billion 3.73 $604.44 million $4.01 8.84

Radian Group has higher revenue and earnings than AIFU. AIFU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radian Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Radian Group beats AIFU on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIFU

AIX, Inc. engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting. The Homegenius segment offers title services, including a suite of insurance and non-insurance titles; tax and title data, centralized recording, document retrieval, and default curative title services; deed and property reports; closing and settlement services; mortgage underwriting and processing; escrow; appraisal management; and real estate brokerage. This segment also provides real estate valuation products and services; asset management services for managing real estate owned properties, which includes a web-based workflow solution; and a suite of real estate technology products and services to facilitate real estate transactions, such as proprietary platforms as a service solution. It serves mortgage originators, such as mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks; and consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, government-sponsored enterprises, real estate brokers and agents, and corporations for their employees. The company was formerly known as CMAC Investment Corp. and changed its name to Radian Group Inc. in June 1999. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

