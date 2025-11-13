Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target at $89.00

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $311,235.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,777.98. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $57,687.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $585,326.24. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 25,178 shares of company stock worth $938,776 over the last three months. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,741.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR opened at $57.67 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $1.00. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.17% and a negative return on equity of 631.43%. The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

