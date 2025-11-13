Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $234.16

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.3462.
NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $270.00 target price on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,502,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 51.9% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 222,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NET opened at $225.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -751.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.25. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $87.77 and a 52-week high of $260.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
