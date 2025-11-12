C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.7950, with a volume of 3063228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AI. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Capmk cut C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.96.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 92.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 46,881 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $796,508.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,526.46. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert David Schilling sold 470,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $8,133,561.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,011,327 shares in the company, valued at $17,485,843.83. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,774,973 shares of company stock valued at $31,388,294 in the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96,695 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

