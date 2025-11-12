Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2025

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Locafy Price Performance

Shares of LCFY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. 25,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.91. Locafy has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LCFY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Locafy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Locafy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

