Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.46, but opened at $26.84. Orix Corp Ads shares last traded at $26.9890, with a volume of 28,364 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orix Corp Ads presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orix Corp Ads Trading Up 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orix Corp Ads

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 433.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 91,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 446.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 611.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 132,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 114,145 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

See Also

