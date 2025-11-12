Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 73,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 48,218 shares.The stock last traded at $16.90 and had previously closed at $16.75.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Trading Up 1.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $301.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 24.10%.The company had revenue of $28.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.38 billion.

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

