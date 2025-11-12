Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 7,036 shares.The stock last traded at $96.78 and had previously closed at $96.43.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,183,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

