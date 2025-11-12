Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Up 8.9% – Here’s Why

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.9720.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cellcom Israel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $311.45 million for the quarter.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

