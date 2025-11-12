Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Trading 7.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8313.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wynn Macau currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Wynn Macau Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 535.0%.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

