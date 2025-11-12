Stephen Macadam Purchases 3,200 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Macadam acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.06 per share, with a total value of $249,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,090.94. The trade was a 8.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,662. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.68. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. Wall Street Zen cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,818 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,044 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

