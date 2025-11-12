Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 12th (AEIS, ALS, ANRO, ATUS, CAR.UN, CMG, EIF, FOUR, FOXA, GEI)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 12th:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $255.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $3.25 to $2.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$85.00 to C$94.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $114.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its target price boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $64.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.50.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $9.00 to $11.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$103.00 to C$108.00.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $122.00 to $185.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$71.00.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $28.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from C$162.00 to C$165.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

