Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 12th (AEIS, ALS, ANRO, ATUS, CAR.UN, CMG, EIF, FOUR, FOXA, GEI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 12th:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $255.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO)

had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $3.25 to $2.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$85.00 to C$94.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $114.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its target price boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $64.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.50.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $9.00 to $11.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$103.00 to C$108.00.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $122.00 to $185.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$71.00.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $28.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from C$162.00 to C$165.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

