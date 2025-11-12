OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Chairman Sells $5,714,800.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.74, for a total value of $5,714,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 292,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,712,962.06. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $4,916,000.00.

Shares of OSIS traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.48. The company had a trading volume of 232,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.05 and its 200-day moving average is $232.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.68 and a twelve month high of $292.34.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $384.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 78.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

