Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Director Sells $1,607,200.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director William Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,960,447 shares in the company, valued at $157,541,520.92. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,277. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.94 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $707.32 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $48,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

