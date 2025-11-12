MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.9465, but opened at $9.55. MTN Group shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 2,471 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

MTN Group Stock Down 1.8%

MTN Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

