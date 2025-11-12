Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Samsonite Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.35. Samsonite Group shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 1,011 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Samsonite Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Samsonite Group Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Samsonite Group had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsonite Group S.A. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

