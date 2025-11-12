Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.13), Zacks reports.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

ATXS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,429. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 317.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 82,805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATXS shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Astria Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

