Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma Purchases 115,131 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 115,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $497,365.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,439,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,523.52. This trade represents a 4.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 15,777 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $68,314.41.

On Friday, November 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 50,682 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $208,303.02.

On Thursday, November 6th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 172,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $691,440.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 276,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,040.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. 767,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,074. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 270.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

