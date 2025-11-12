BGM Group (NASDAQ:BGM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

BGM Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $9.02. BGM Group shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 1,261 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BGM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BGM Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BGM Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

