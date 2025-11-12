Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Portsmouth Square Stock Performance
PRSI stock remained flat at $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.13. Portsmouth Square has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.55.
Portsmouth Square Company Profile
