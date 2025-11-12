Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THQ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. 106,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,061. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

