Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE THQ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. 106,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,061. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
