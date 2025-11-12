Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,868 and last traded at GBX 4,862, with a volume of 340696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,802.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 40.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,665.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,227.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rupert Morley acquired 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,274 per share, for a total transaction of £79,966.54. Also, insider Jean-Baptiste Wautier bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,274 per share, with a total value of £995,842. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments in publicly traded, principally North American-domiciled, companies. The investment objective is to maximize long-term compound annual rate of growth in intrinsic value per share.

