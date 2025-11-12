iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $40.0550, with a volume of 6175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJV. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.