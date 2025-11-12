abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

FCO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 79,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

