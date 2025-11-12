Amdocs Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.527 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
Amdocs has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Shares of DOX stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. 2,814,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,962. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
