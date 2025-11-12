Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 41681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Dominos Pizza UK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominos Pizza UK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Dominos Pizza UK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

