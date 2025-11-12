Whitefield Income Ltd (ASX:WHI) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Whitefield Income Ltd (ASX:WHI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 42.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Whitefield Income Price Performance

About Whitefield Income

(Get Free Report)

Listed Investment Company focussed on investing in ASX300 listed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.